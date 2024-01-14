Wildlife Dept seizes rare animal skins in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - The Wildlife Department Abbottabad achieved a significant breakthrough on Saturday by confiscating skins of rare wild animals and items crafted from them.

The individuals involved in the illicit trade were also apprehended during a targeted raid on shops located in the tourist areas of Galyat.

The seized items included 25 fox fur scarf strips, two fishing cat skins, as well as five caps and two small ladiesí handbags made from leopard skin.

Ehtishamul Haq, the sub-divisional wildlife officer at Ayubia National Park, led a successful operation at a Galiyat shop, accompanied by the deputy ranger and field staff.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the recently acquired items at the shop originated from Karachi. All confiscated items will undergo the requisite codal formalities and be subsequently transferred to the Peshawar Zoo Museum for display. The shop owner, Ibrahim Khan, was fined Rs 90,000.

Officials disclosed that the culprits were engaging in illegal trade through unconventional means, prompting the Wildlife Department to take swift action. The seized skins, posing a potential threat to rare wildlife, are now in the custody of the authorities.

Wildlife Department officials have expressed their commitment to combating illegal wildlife trade and protecting endangered species. The arrested suspects are currently under investigation, and further legal action is being initiated against them.