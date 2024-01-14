Working children

Poverty stands out as the primary root cause of numerous issues, particularly child labour in Pakistan, as highlighted in the UNICEF report. Approximately 3.3 million Pakistani children find themselves ensnared in child labour, contributing to the persistently low literacy rate in the country. Sadly, economic necessities often outweigh the importance of education for parents, compelling them to send their children to work at tender ages in the pursuit of securing basic necessities.
In conclusion, a concerted effort is needed to combat child abuse. We earnestly request the government of Pakistan to address this critical issue promptly.
ARIF AZEEM,
Awaran.