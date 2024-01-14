Working children

Poverty stands out as the pri­mary root cause of numer­ous issues, particularly child la­bour in Pakistan, as highlighted in the UNICEF report. Approximate­ly 3.3 million Pakistani children find themselves ensnared in child labour, contributing to the persis­tently low literacy rate in the coun­try. Sadly, economic necessities of­ten outweigh the importance of education for parents, compel­ling them to send their children to work at tender ages in the pursuit of securing basic necessities.

In conclusion, a concerted effort is needed to combat child abuse. We earnestly request the govern­ment of Pakistan to address this critical issue promptly.

ARIF AZEEM,

Awaran.