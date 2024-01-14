Yemen’s Houthis to continue military actions against Israel, blockade of its vessels: Statement

The Houthi group in Yemen said Saturday it will continue military actions against Israel and prevent its vessels from passing through the Red Sea, according to the Saba news agency, which is affiliated with the group.

“The American and British aggression will not go unpunished,” it said in a statement.

The statement was issued hours after the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, was subjected to new airstrikes

It noted that “the overt American and British aggression, which comes to support the Zionist entity, will not deter Yemen from continuing its military operations against the Israeli enemy and preventing its vessels and other ships heading to the occupied Palestinian ports.”​​​​​​​

It added that “this aggression, which will certainly not pass without punishment from our armed forces, highlights the significant impact of Yemen's military operations against the Israeli enemy and preventing the passage of its vessels and other ships of other nationalities carrying goods to it.”

The US renewed airstrikes Saturday in Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group vowed that all American and British interests have become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.

The Houthis target with missiles and drones, cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 with American support.