Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

12 bodies found after jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar

NEWS WIRE
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, International

YANGON  -  Twelve bodies were recovered following the collapse of a jade mine in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state, a police official said on Monday. The fatal accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday in Sapaut village of Seikmu village tract in Hpakant township, Kachin state, he said.

As of Monday afternoon, 12 bodies have been recovered and over 50 houses were buried under the earth due to the accident, the police official said. He said the exact number of casualties is still unknown. Rescue efforts are currently underway, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025