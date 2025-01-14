Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

27 eco-friendly electric buses to be operational in Lahore on two routes

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Transport Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javid Qazi said on Monday that 27 electric buses for Lahore will reach Karachi Port on January 15. He announced that eco-friendly electric buses will initially operate on two routes in the first phase. Talking to APP, the Punjab Transport Secretary said electric buses are arriving six days ahead of schedule. He informed that Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan will complete the process of receiving the buses from Karachi Port during the current week. He further said the process of purchasing 27 electric buses for Lahore has been completed, adding, these electric buses were purchased from China. Meanwhile the buses will reach Lahore from Karachi on January 21. After the unveiling ceremony in Lahore, the electric buses will be made operational on two routes in the city. The secretary said that preparations have been made to make the electric buses operational on January 31. To a query, he said that two routes have been identified for the electric buses. Environment-friendly buses will be run on the route from Canal Road and Railway Station to RA Bazaar. The electric buses will remain operational for twelve years, the cost of one bus is Rs.88 million. Currently, 27 buses will be operating at a cost of 2.46 billion.

Govt committed to provide world-class facilities to tourists: SACM KP

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025