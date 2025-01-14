27 eco-friendly electric buses to be operational in Lahore on two routes

LAHORE - Punjab Transport Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javid Qazi said on Monday that 27 electric buses for Lahore will reach Karachi Port on January 15. He announced that eco-friendly electric buses will initially operate on two routes in the first phase. Talking to APP, the Punjab Transport Secretary said electric buses are arriving six days ahead of schedule. He informed that Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan will complete the process of receiving the buses from Karachi Port during the current week. He further said the process of purchasing 27 electric buses for Lahore has been completed, adding, these electric buses were purchased from China. Meanwhile the buses will reach Lahore from Karachi on January 21. After the unveiling ceremony in Lahore, the electric buses will be made operational on two routes in the city. The secretary said that preparations have been made to make the electric buses operational on January 31. To a query, he said that two routes have been identified for the electric buses. Environment-friendly buses will be run on the route from Canal Road and Railway Station to RA Bazaar. The electric buses will remain operational for twelve years, the cost of one bus is Rs.88 million. Currently, 27 buses will be operating at a cost of 2.46 billion.