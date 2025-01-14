Accused arrested for attempting acid attack, abuse on wife in Lahore

An accused has been arrested for attempting to throw acid on his wife and subjecting her to abuse, according to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The incident was reported by the woman's brother from Faisalabad via the Punjab Emergency Helpline 15.

The Virtual Women Police Station acted promptly by dispatching the relevant police, resulting in the immediate arrest of the accused. A case has been registered, and legal proceedings have commenced.

Initial reports indicate that the accused had a history of abusing his wife. The Safe Cities Authority spokesperson urged women facing abuse to call the 15 Emergency Helpline and press 2 for assistance from the Virtual Women Police Station.