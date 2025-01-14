Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes embracing AI to boost productivity

Web Desk
6:23 PM | January 14, 2025
National

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all sectors to boost productivity and remain competitive globally.

Chairing a meeting of the AI task force in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he stated Uraan Pakistan, recently launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to put the country on a fast and sustainable growth trajectory.

He said the central focus of Uraan Pakistan is to align future development with exports. He said exports can be enhanced by strengthening capacity in IT and AI.

