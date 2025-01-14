Aitzaz Hassan: A Nation’s Martyr

On January 6, 2014, 15-year-old Aitzaz Hassan Bangash gave his life to save hundreds of students in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, by stopping a suicide bomber outside his school. His selfless act of bravery made him a national hero, earning him the Sitara-e-Shujaat award.

Aitzaz’s sacrifice not only saved lives but also symbolised hope in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism. However, his heroic act is seldom remembered today. Few news outlets or social media platforms commemorate his martyrdom on January 6. The government should honour his legacy by declaring January 6 as a national day of courage. His story deserves a prominent place in Pakistan’s history and educational curriculum. Aitzaz Hassan’s heroism remains a powerful inspiration, reminding us of the profound impact one individual can have on an entire nation.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Kandhkot.