Apple faces $1.8bn UK lawsuit over App store commissions

Apple is at the center of a landmark legal battle in London, where a mass lawsuit accuses the tech giant of abusing its dominant market position by imposing a 30% commission on app developers via its App Store.

The claim, filed on behalf of approximately 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the UK, alleges that the inflated charges cost British consumers up to £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion).

The lawsuit, brought under the Competition Appeal Tribunal’s emerging class action framework, marks the first of its kind to go to trial against a major tech company in Britain.

The case could set a significant precedent for similar actions, with several high-profile lawsuits involving other tech giants such as Google, Meta, and Amazon waiting in the wings.

The claim argues that Apple’s App Store commission is unfairly high and stifles competition, leading to higher prices for consumers on app purchases. The lawyers representing the claimants say the fees have caused undue financial harm to millions of Apple device users.

Apple, however, has dismissed the case as baseless, emphasizing the benefits of its integrated iOS ecosystem.

A similar lawsuit against Google, valued at $1.1 billion, is scheduled to commence later in 2025. That case centers on Google’s commission structure for app developers accessing its Play Store.