Arif Saeed’s POA to lead Olympic movement with transparency, says Fatima Lakhani

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) newly elected Senior Vice President Fatima Lakhani expressed her commitment to advancing the Olympic Movement, ensuring transparency, and promoting merit under the leadership of POA President Arif Saeed. She emphasized providing equal opportunities for male and female athletes nationwide.Speaking at a ceremony hosted by Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Iqbal Lakhani in honor of newly elected Vice President Maj (R) Majid Wasim and Associate Secretary General Tehmina Asif, Fatima Lakhani highlighted the importance of merit-based opportunities for athletes to achieve positive outcomes. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem, Senior Vice President Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association President Yasmin Ahmed, and other notable officials and sports enthusiasts. Fatima Lakhani expressed her gratitude to Ronak Lakhani and Asif Azeem for organizing the event, reiterating that POA’s focus will be on promoting a sports ecosystem that prioritizes transparency, inclusivity, and excellence. POA Vice President Maj (R) Majid Wasim shared that President Arif Saeed has instructed all federations to devise strategic plans for the first 100 days and the year ahead, aiming for measurable improvements in sports performance. Associate Secretary General Tehmina Asif outlined her plans to prioritize awareness and rights for female athletes, ensuring they are provided platforms to develop into world-class competitors.

Dr Farhan Essa highlighted the role of schools and colleges in nurturing young talent, emphasizing the need to revive sports activities in educational institutions to discover emerging talent.

Host Ronak Lakhani congratulated POA President Arif Saeed, Secretary General Khalid Mahmood, and the elected office bearers, calling for collective efforts from all stakeholders to restore Pakistan’s lost glory in sports. She stressed that unity and a cohesive policy framework are essential for uplifting the country’s sports landscape.During the event, the guests were presented with souvenirs and gifts by Special Olympics Pakistan, Combaxx Sports, and the Softball Federation of Pakistan, adding a celebratory touch to the occasion.