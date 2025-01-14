Tuesday, January 14, 2025
ATC indicts Shah Mahmood Qureshi, others in Askari Tower attack case

January 14, 2025
LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and workers in a case related to the attack on Askari Tower during the May 9 violence. ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, were presented. Accused individuals on bail, such as Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, Aaliya Hamza, Rubina Jamil, and others, also appeared in court. During the proceedings, the court formally charged the PTI leaders and workers in the case. All the accused denied the charges and expressed their intention to contest them. Following this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to present their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for January 23. The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for their alleged involvement in the attack on Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

