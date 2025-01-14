Bangladeshi Armed Forces PSO calls on COAS Gen. Asim

Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, visited Pakistan and held a meeting with (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The two leaders discussed evolving regional security dynamics and explored avenues to enhance bilateral military cooperation. Both emphasized the importance of fostering a resilient defence partnership between the two brotherly nations, undeterred by external influences.

COAS highlighted the need for joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, describing their efforts as a symbol of courage and determination.