Bangladeshi Armed Forces PSO calls on COAS Gen. Asim

Web Desk
10:10 PM | January 14, 2025
Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, visited Pakistan and held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The two leaders discussed evolving regional security dynamics and explored avenues to enhance bilateral military cooperation. Both emphasized the importance of fostering a resilient defence partnership between the two brotherly nations, undeterred by external influences.

COAS General Asim Munir highlighted the need for joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Politics depends on state's existence: COAS Munir

Lieutenant General Kamr-ul-Hassan lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged its sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, describing their efforts as a symbol of courage and determination.

