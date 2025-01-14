Bilawal Bhutto visits Dr Ruth Pfau civil hospital

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also accompanying him during his visit to the hospital. PPP chairman was received by Provincial Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Medical Superintendent Khalid Bukhari, Chief Executive Officer of Child Life Foundation Ahsan Rabbani and others on arrival at the hospital. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inspected the control room of Childlife Foundation’s Telemedicine Satellite Center. The PPP Chairman also observed the teleconsultation of patients from the control room of the Telemedicine Satellite Center where he was briefed on the contents of the report on the lowest child mortality rate in government hospitals of Sindh. Bilawal Bhutto was briefed on the fact that the infant mortality rate in Sindh has been halved compared to other provinces of the country. He was also briefed on the extraordinary reduction in the child mortality rate in Sindh and Howard Business School also described it as a test case.