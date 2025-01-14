CM Bugti for protection of rare forests, wildlife

Quetta - Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday chaired a review meeting of the Forest Department to discuss the protection and sustainability of rare forests and wildlife in the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Pirkani, and other relevant officials.

The Forest Department officials briefed the meeting on the measures taken for the protection of forests and wildlife.

Addressing the meeting, the Balochistan Chief Minister directed that effective measures be taken for the protection of forests and wildlife, noting that reports of the brutal killing of rare wildlife in some areas have surfaced. He emphasized that some rare wildlife species are facing the threat of extinction due to reckless illegal hunting.

The Chief Minister also directed that a committee, consisting of tribal elders and local tribes, be formed for community monitoring to prevent illegal hunting and ensure the safety of wildlife. “Strict legal action should be taken against hunters involved in illegal hunting,” he instructed.

The Chief Minister added that the restoration of international funds for protected areas would be discussed with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change.

Secretary of the Forest Department, Noor Ahmed Pirkani, reported that three individuals involved in illegal hunting in Takto have been arrested. He stated that all three accused are government employees, and legal action is being taken against them to ensure the safety of the Forest Department.