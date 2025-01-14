CM to launch free of cost 3 Marla plots scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday announced a free of cost 3 marla plot scheme for the deserving people. She inaugurated Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi Scheme in Kala Shah Kaku. She visited Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi and conducted its detailed inspection. She gave allotment letters and keys of houses to 100 families. She expressed satisfaction over the quality and provision of facilities in the Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi Scheme. She was informed in a briefing that initially 100 houses have been constructed in Mouza Nehra Pur at Kala Khatai Road, Lahore. Each house in Zahra Homes covers an area of 400 square feet having two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a courtyard. She was further apprised in the briefing that Zahra Homes have been made earthquake-proof, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable with the latest EPS Smart Panel Technology. Each house in Maskan Ravi will be powered by a 5 kw solar system. The community will be provided with facilities such as an RO plant for clean water, a school, a playground, a mosque and a dispensary. Maskan-e-Ravi Housing Scheme is a joint collaboration of RUDA and EPS Solutions Pakistan. A documentary on the services and projects of President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also presented during the ceremony. Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin also addressed the ceremony.