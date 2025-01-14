COAS’ Resolve

The Chief of Army Staff’s visit to Peshawar and the troops stationed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes at a crucial time. His presence on the front lines is essential to bolster the morale and determination of soldiers engaged in a relentless battle against terrorism in the region. The clarity and resolve with which the Chief of Army Staff has declared that the armed forces will take whatever measures are necessary to eradicate terrorism from the country is commendable.

This decisive and straightforward leadership is precisely what Pakistan has needed amidst the alarming rise in terrorist attacks over the past few years. The timing of his statement, coinciding with the elimination of 27 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan, underscores that Pakistan possesses the capability and determination to win this battle. With the right focus and perseverance, the country can dismantle terrorist networks and restore security nationwide. The Chief of Army Staff’s engagement with political leaders from the province to secure their support for intensified military operations is another critical and timely move.

Military operations, and the accompanying security measures necessary to stabilise the region, inevitably cause disruptions. Communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, weary of the prolonged cycles of conflict between militants and security forces, have grown increasingly disillusioned. Engaging with the province’s political leadership to secure their full backing and encouraging them to convey this resolve to their constituents is an essential step. This meeting reinforces not only the military’s commitment but also the political and civilian resolve to combat terrorism.

It is imperative that the armed forces, along with law enforcement agencies, translate this collective determination into unwavering action. Rooting out terrorism demands complete dedication and a unified effort from all stakeholders. With the Chief of Army Staff leading by example, it is hoped that Pakistan will now move decisively to secure lasting peace and stability.