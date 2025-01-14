Court awarded nine-year jail to drug dealer

SARGODHA - Session court Jouharabad on Monday awarded nine years jail and a fine to a drug pushers after having solid evidences regarding drug supplying against the accuse. According to procesicution, accuse Zabehullah r/o Noshera was caught red handed by Noshera police with huge quantity of drugs in 2024. The honorable judge after completion of argues awarded nine years jail after imposing fine of Rs.80,000 to him.

DPO HOLDS CRIME MEETING

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi held a crime meeting with SP Investigation, DSPs of circle Shahpur and Bhulwal and SHOs of the entire district. The DPO reviewed 15 calls regarding implementation of timeline, issued orders for the registration of cases in police stations. He reviewed progress on serious criminal cases, arrest of wanted suspects and fugitives. The DPO issued orders to all DSPs and SHOs to arrest fugitives in their circles and settle the under-investigation cases on merit.

RPO HOLDS OPEN COURT

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Asif Shehzad Khan held an open court at the regional office as part of the Punjab government’s open door policy. In the open court, inquiry orders were issued based on the grievances submitted by citizens. Officers from the respective districts were tasked with addressing the applications promptly and submitting reports within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring fair consideration based on merit.

RPO Asif Shehzad Khan highlighted that organizing the open court facilitates swift resolution of citizens’ complaints, prioritizing timely delivery of justice and merit-based decisions.

DPS BOG MEETS

The Board of Governors of the Divisional Public School approved 20 percent increase in fee in the new academic session.

The approval was accorded at a meeting held with Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan at DPS committee room here on Monday. The BoG also approved the start of bus service, increase in salaries of teachers, pick and drop of children of city campus. The meeting also approved to set up a committee to interview the candidates of applications received for the vacant post of the school vice principal, and to open an account in the bank branch near the school for the convenience of students of the main campus.