Court delays verdict in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran, his wife

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court (AC) on Monday postponed the verdict till January 13 in £190 million pounds corruption reference due to the absence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

This was the third time the trial court postponed the announcement of judgment in aforesaid case.

Accountability Court’s Judge Accountability Court’s Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case wherein NAB’s Prosecutor Chaudhry Nazir, other members of NAB legal team including Sohail Arif, Owais Arshad and Irfan Ahmed appeared before the court. PTI founder’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja, his sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma and other PTI were also present.

However, PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi failed to appear before the court in central jail Adiala. At this, the court once again postponed the announcement of verdict.

During hearing, Judge Nasir Javed Rana stated that the decision is signed and ready to be announced.

He said that PTI founder is conveyed twice but he didn’t arrive in court while his wife Bushra Bibi also skipped the appearance. The judge said that he had arrived court at 8:00 am but neither the lawyers nor the accused appeared before the court till 10:00 am. He said that the court is postponing the verdict which would be announced on January 17.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had filed this reference in 2023 in which PTI founder and the other accused are alleged to have misused £190 million sent by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named as accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust. Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458-Kanal in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad. Members of the trust were PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan. The real estate tycoon allegedly gave up the land for the construction of an educational institution in exchange for legal protection for him.

Also, a court in Islamabad on Monday rejected the three pre-arrest bail pleas of Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in cases linked to the November 26 protests.

The judge dismissed the petitions after observing non-compliance with court orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka presided over the hearing of Bushra Bibi’s bail applications. Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar and defense lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court. During the proceedings, Chaudhry filed a petition seeking exemption for his client. However, the prosecutor argued that the defense failed to submit bail bonds, a key requirement for seeking bail.

The judge noted the lapse, remarking, “You have not submitted your bail bonds yet.”

Chaudhry informed the court that a decision regarding the £190 million reference was expected the same day. He added that Bushra Bibi might need to be sent to Adiala Jail based on the outcome.

The judge questioned the defense’s non-compliance with earlier orders and subsequently dismissed the bail applications. Interim bail, previously granted to Bushra Bibi, also expired the same day.

Bushra is facing three cases filed in connection with the November 26 protests. Two were lodged at Tarnol Police Station and one at Ramna Police Station, which also registered a separate case regarding the D-Chowk protests.

‘Toshakhana-II case’

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Founder and his wife Bushra Bibi on Monday filed the acquittal plea to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Toshakhana-II case.

The petitioner prayed the court to set aside the decision of special judge central which had rejected their acquittal pleas.

They adopted the stance that the special court had turned down their acquittal plea on November 14, adding that the verdict of the trial court was against the law.

They prayed the IHC to acquit them from the case. The petitioners have named Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others as respondents in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the two persons were accused of misusing their position to get a Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana illegally. The FIA alleged that the accused influenced the process and managed to get willful assessment of the jewelry set.