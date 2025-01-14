Dialogue on reopening of Angoor Adda Gate, reviving trade activities ends

Wana - A high-level negotiation committee, comprising prominent local elites, religious scholars, and business leaders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, has successfully concluded discussions with the local tribes residing in this strategically significant border area.

The dialogue focused on reopening of the Angoor Adda Gate and reviving trade activities, which are crucial for the economic uplift of the region. The delegation was led by notable figures, including Chief of Ahmadzai Tariq Khan, Malik Baz Gul, Malik Rasool Zaman, committee chairman Maulana Abdullah, Malik Shehryar, Maulana Sabirullah, Malik Saidra Noor, and Saifur Rehman, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The presence of these influential leaders underscored the importance of the talks for both the local tribes and national interests.

During the initial Jirga, detailed discussions addressed key concerns, with the local tribes emphasizing their sacrifices for Pakistan’s stability. “The Ahmadzai Wazir tribes on both sides of the Angoor Adda gate have made unparalleled sacrifices for the country’s stability. Despite the involvement of global powers in the region, our patriotism remains unshaken,” declared one tribal representative.

The tribes demanded streamlined access to the border gate through special identification cards or simplified procedures, citing their unwavering loyalty to the state. The delegation assured the tribes that their legitimate demands would be presented to higher authorities, and efforts would be made to ensure their fulfilment.

“The patriotism of the war-affected tribes of Angoor Adda is beyond question. We are committed to amplifying their voices and addressing their concerns,” stated committee chairman Maulana Abdullah while speaking to media representatives.

The committee expressed optimism about the outcome of their efforts, revealing plans for a follow-up Jirga in the coming days. “We are hopeful that the Angoor Adda gate will reopen soon, resolving the difficulties faced by the local population and reviving much-needed trade activities,” remarked one elder.

The reopening of the Angoor Adda Gate holds significant importance for the economic and social welfare of the border communities. As the dialogue progresses, the region awaits further developments with cautious optimism.