Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Door- to-door waste collection drive kicked off in city

Staff Reporter
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq and Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik inaugurated the door-to-door waste collection programme in the provincial capital on Monday. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar and CEO Babar Sahib Din were also present during a ceremony held at Nishtar Town.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said that initially the collection of waste from houses had been started from the relatively backward area of Nishtar Town. “The scope of door-to-door waste collection will be extended to all areas in a phased manner. I congratulate the LWMC for carrying forward the vision of the chief minister”, he said. He added that door-to-door waste collection had started in 25 union councils of Lahore. “ The LWMC will add 2 or 3 union councils every day”, he pledged. He expressed his determination that 100 union councils will be brought under this scope by January 31 and the whole city by mid-March.

Govt committed to provide world-class facilities to tourists: SACM KP

Zeeshan Rafiq said that Clean Punjab was not a campaign but the name of an organized cleanliness movement.

He emphasized that no movement could succeed without the support of citizens. “Zinda Dilan Lahore re requested to support the government’s efforts to make the city ideal,” he added.On this occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik said that Suthra Punjab programme

was a game changer for which credit went to the chief minister. “We all have to beautify the city along with our homes”, he added.

 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025