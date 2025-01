The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled a hearing for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party elections case on January 21.

Notices have been issued by the Chief Election Commissioner to PTI representatives Raoof Hassan and Barrister Gohar, along with the petitioners, to present their arguments during the proceedings.

It is noteworthy that PTI conducted its intra-party elections in March 2024, and the ECP has given the party an opportunity to submit its response.