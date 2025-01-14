Elon’s Islamophobia

The Foreign Office’s condemnation of the growing wave of racist and Islamophobic rhetoric targeting Pakistanis in the United Kingdom is both timely and essential. These attacks, amplified by Elon Musk’s Twitter and his increasingly overt right-wing agenda, demand a strong and coordinated response. With a diaspora of 1.7 million Pakistanis across the UK, Pakistan has a duty to protect its citizens abroad and counter these harmful narratives.

Elon Musk’s actions are far from accidental. His purchase of Twitter appears to be driven by a deliberate effort to shape public opinion in favour of far-right ideologies. Globally, his strategy is clear: use the platform to stoke division and promote extremist rhetoric. In the United States, this means targeting migrants, particularly people of colour, and undermining democratic policies. In Germany, Musk amplifies the far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party, which espouses anti-Muslim and xenophobic views. In France, he fuels racist conspiracy theories like the Great Replacement, demonising African migrants. And now, in the UK, his focus has shifted to British Pakistanis.

The framing of Pakistanis as a problematic group is not only baseless but also blatantly false. Despite constituting less than 2% of the UK’s population, Pakistanis contribute disproportionately to critical sectors, particularly healthcare and other highly skilled professions. Their contributions to British society far outweigh the isolated actions of a few, yet they have become scapegoats in a campaign of vilification. This kind of collective blame is not only unjust but also profoundly dangerous.

Pakistan must recognise the seriousness of this campaign and respond with urgency. The Foreign Office must use all available diplomatic channels to counter these narratives and safeguard the reputation of its diaspora. While Pakistan may not wield the same technological and financial clout as Elon Musk and his Twitter platform, it can still fight back by amplifying positive stories and presenting counter-narratives that challenge this xenophobic and Islamophobic rhetoric.