Engagements Since Birth

Early engagements at birth seem a common custom among close families; however, there are several consequences that arise after the children reach maturity. This tradition of arranging engagements at birth is growing rapidly in Pakistan, where children are pledged to one another before they can even understand the concept of relationships. While it might appear a harmless cultural practice, it often leads to significant disappointment and strain in future relationships.

Conflicts frequently emerge between the two families involved, especially when the individuals cannot understand or accept each other after marriage. These conflicts often escalate, damaging familial bonds and creating lasting divisions. It is baffling that families engage newborns when these children are unaware of their future lives or circumstances. Despite knowing the uncertainties of life and death, many families persist with this outdated custom, leading to further strife.

This practice has destroyed homes, separated brothers, and tragically escalated minor disagreements into violent confrontations. To eliminate this relic of the past, a rule must be introduced to allow individuals to make their own decisions about marriage once they are mature and independent. Couples must be given the opportunity to decide their future willingly.

If such steps are not taken, cases of familial separation and discord will continue to rise. The state must act to prohibit early engagements until the individuals involved are grown and capable of making informed choices.

SADAM HUSSAIN BALOCH,

Ghotki.