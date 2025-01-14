Madrasas vital to preserving Pakistan’s ideology: Fazlur Rehman

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), stated that without madrasas, Pakistan's ideological foundation would have been lost.

Speaking to the media in Vehari, he remarked, "We wear turbans not to bow our heads, but to hold them high." He criticized what he described as baseless propaganda against religious scholars, stressing that such campaigns undermine their significant role in society.

Fazlur Rehman highlighted the contributions of religious leadership in fostering harmony and unity in the country. He asserted, "If madrasas didn’t exist, Pakistan’s ideology would have been abandoned. We were targeted, yet no action was taken against those spreading prejudice and division."

Addressing the role of Sharia courts, he expressed frustration over their lack of recognition. "The decisions of Sharia courts are not given importance. Even a judge of the Sharia court cannot become Chief Justice. However, we successfully introduced a constitutional amendment to eliminate usury. The 26th Amendment has empowered Sharia courts in this matter," he explained.

Fazlur Rehman also criticized the National Action Plan, claiming it unfairly targets religious institutions. "How can I accept such a plan?" he questioned. On Balochistan’s development, he voiced concern over the region's neglect, stating, "Even today, patients from Balochistan must travel to Karachi for treatment. This is no way to govern a country. This is our homeland, and we cannot leave it at the mercy of others."