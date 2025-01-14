Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Federal cabinet approves national minority commission act 2024

Web Desk
7:20 PM | January 14, 2025
The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, convened in Islamabad on Tuesday to review an 8-point agenda, culminating in the approval of the National Minority Commission Act 2024.

Key discussions included recommendations from the Rightsizing Committee on federal institutions, alongside summaries to reassign the Aviation Division to the Ministry of Defence and merge the Narcotics Division with the Ministry of Interior. The cabinet also endorsed decisions from the recent Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the urgent need for reforms in the education sector, highlighting the staggering figure of 22.8 million children out of school, most of whom are girls. He urged the Education Minister to collaborate closely with provincial governments to address this challenge, underscoring that promoting education would be a profound national service.

