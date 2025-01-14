FIA arrests suspect involved in human trafficking

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday apprehended an accused involved in human trafficking. The accused, Muhammad Akhtar, was arrested during a raid as his accomplices allegedly took huge amount from people for jobs in abroad, the official sources said. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

DCC MEETING REVIEWS DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES

The District Coordination Committee (DCC) convened a meeting to evaluate ongoing development projects and administrative efforts across the district. The session was chaired by MNA Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazeer and attended by several prominent officials, including MNAs Muhammed Khan Daha, MPAs Muhammed Salim Hanif, Usama Fazal Chaudhary, Aamir Hyat Hiraj. Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman and District Police Officer Ismael Kharak briefed the committee on progress of the Punjab government’s task force initiatives in the district. The deputy commissioner highlighted the status of development projects, Punjab Citizen Programme, waste management operations, Green Punjab initiative and measures to control crime and inflation in the region. The committee called on traders to cooperate in removing both temporary and permanent encroachments to improve urban management. The chair emphasized the importance of solid waste management, directing the waste management company to ensure daily street cleaning and door-to-door garbage collection. MNA Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir stressed the need for efficient implementation of welfare initiatives and also instructed the MEPCO officials to expedite power installation projects. The meeting was attended by the additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, and other relevant officials.

100 KG SUBSTANDARD BAKERY PRODUCTS, OTHER ITEMS DISCARDED

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Monday to have seized 100 kg substandard bakery products, 10 kg expired ingredients, and 10 kg low-quality khoya (condensed milk) from various food points and discarded. During an operation against food points in the city, the PFA team headed by Director Operations South Zubair Ahmed Ijaz inspected various food points, including sweets production units and poultry shops. During the inspection, authorities found significant health violations, including the presence of expired bakery items, substandard khoya and harmful additives. The teams inspected a sweets and confectionery unit on Sui Gas road and imposed fine of Rs 50,000 for selling expired bakery products. Two meat shops in Gulistan Market and Noon Chowk were penalized by imposing Rs 75,000 fine for preparing meat in unhygienic environment, contaminated with pests. A sweets shop in Hussain Awaami Bazaar was fined Rs 50,000 due to storage of food in contaminated freezers and unhygienic production areas. Furthermore, two units on Chowk Double Phatak and Suraj Kund road were penalized Rs 75,000 for using poor-quality ingredients in the preparation of sohan halwa. Another sweets unit in Rashid Colony was fined Rs 50,000 for mixing starch with khoya, a practice that compromises its quality. Speaking on the occasion, the PFA DG emphasized that special campaign against substandard sweets and bakery items would continue. He reassured the public that strict action would be taken against those mixing harmful chemicals and ingredients in food products.