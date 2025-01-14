Tuesday, January 14, 2025
FIA forms JIT to investigate Toshakhana-II case involving Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Web Desk
2:19 PM | January 14, 2025
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted a three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Toshakhana-II case involving former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The JIT will be headed by FIA Assistant Director Wajid Hussain, with Sub-Inspector Kashif Riyaz and Shams Khan serving as team members. The team’s mandate includes investigating the accused, assisting the court during proceedings, and taking further legal action as required.

The case revolves around allegations of irregularities in the sale and handling of state gifts during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister. The JIT is expected to gather evidence, record statements, and submit a detailed report to the court for further action.

