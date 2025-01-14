First phase of SBP Squash Court completed

LAHORE - The first phase-I of the country’s first ever state-of-the-art squash court has been completed successfully. Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar and squash legend Jahangir Khan will lay the foundation stone of Phase-II project of elite Squash Court at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday. Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch, young squash star Sohail Adnan, who won Junior British Open Squash Championship in recent days, and other top squash personalities will also be present on this occasion. Later, Faisal Khokhar and Jahangir Khan will distribute Sports Endowment Fund cheques among the top performers of Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games and other events at a ceremony scheduled to be held at SBP E-Library on the same day.