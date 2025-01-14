Tuesday, January 14, 2025
FS meets Roza Otunbayeva
Staff Reporter
January 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan yesterday said it was committed to peace in Afghanistan and its prosperity. Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch received Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the sidelines of the conference on girls’ education, the Foreign Office said in a statement. During the meeting, “both sides exchanged views on developments about Afghanistan and the international community’s efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges.”

