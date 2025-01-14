Gilani issues production orders for Ejaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday issued production orders for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, who has been languishing in jail for the last 18 months following his arrest in connection with May 9 riots.

The production orders will enable the opposition lawmaker to end the entire Senate session that will commence from today (Tuesday). Presently, he in the judicial lockup at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail The chairman Senate issued the order on the request of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz. President Asif Ali Zardari, under Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, has summoned the 345th session of the Senate to meet in the Parliament House for today at 4 p.m. The chairman Senate considers the presence of Senator Chaudhary necessary during the sittings for the entire session, the order said. The production orders have been issued in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 84 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

It said that Senator Chaudhary should be produced at the commencement of each sitting of the session before the sergeant-at-arms of the Senate Secretariat.

Copies of the directive have been forwarded to the secretary interior, chief secretary Punjab and other relevant authorities for compliance.

The production orders of Senator Chaudhary were long overdue as it was the demand of his party that the 68-year-old politician reserved the legal right to attend the house sessions while in jail.

In March 2024, then acting chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi had issued production orders for Senator Chaudhry but his directive could never be implemented.