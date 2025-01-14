Gold price dips

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs279,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs 280,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,286 to Rs239,455 from Rs240,741 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat also went down to Rs219,500 from Rs 220,679. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,675 from $2,690, the Association reported.