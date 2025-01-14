Govt criticizes PTI for failing to submit written demands in talks

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government's negotiation team, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not honoring its commitment to submit written demands by December 23. Speaking to Geo News, Siddiqui emphasized that it had been 22 days since the promised deadline, and PTI had not delivered. He clarified that the government would respond to PTI’s demands before the January 31 deadline.

The third session of the negotiation committees between the government and PTI is scheduled for January 16, where PTI is expected to present its demands in writing. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed doubts over PTI’s sincerity in negotiations, accusing them of buying time and not being serious about bringing Imran Khan out of prison.