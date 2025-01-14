Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt criticizes PTI for failing to submit written demands in talks

Govt criticizes PTI for failing to submit written demands in talks
Web Desk
4:18 PM | January 14, 2025
National

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government's negotiation team, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not honoring its commitment to submit written demands by December 23. Speaking to Geo News, Siddiqui emphasized that it had been 22 days since the promised deadline, and PTI had not delivered. He clarified that the government would respond to PTI’s demands before the January 31 deadline.

The third session of the negotiation committees between the government and PTI is scheduled for January 16, where PTI is expected to present its demands in writing. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed doubts over PTI’s sincerity in negotiations, accusing them of buying time and not being serious about bringing Imran Khan out of prison.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025