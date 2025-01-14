Hunting is an Immoral Act

Hunting is increasing rapidly worldwide. As humans, we must acknowledge that animals are living beings that feel pain, fear, and suffering, just like we do. Moreover, many people believe hunting controls population, but they fail to realise that without animals, humans are nothing. Some even consider hunting a hobby, killing animals for entertainment. However, this has devastating consequences: small animals are left without parents or families, and many lose their lives due to hunting.

Animals also seek love and sympathy. They yearn to be free but cannot express their desires in language. By studying their behaviour deeply, we can understand their needs. They deserve to enjoy their rights and freedoms.

I urge the government to protect animals, save their lives, and prohibit hunting in forests.

MUNAEZA NASIR,

Turbat.