Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Husnain stuns Asad as Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis inaugurated

Husnain stuns Asad as Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis inaugurated
Our Staff Reporter
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE    -  The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday. Imran Ayub, Senior Manager Admin Millat Tractors Limited, and Rashid Malik, SEVP of PLTA, graced the opening ceremony as chief guests and inaugurated the event in the presence of Waqar Nisar, Finance Secretary of PLTA, Asif Riaz, Faheem Siddiqui and players. In the boys U-18 1st round, Husnain Ali Rizwan made a tremendous comeback to stun top seed Asad Zaman 5-7, 6-4, 7-6. In other matches, M Yahya beat Anis Khan 6-4, 6-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat M Haider, Abdur Rehman beat Rehan Khan 6-0, 6-0, M Omer Ali beat Ahmad Hussain 7-5, 6-0, Abubakar Talha beat Abubakar Khalil 6-0, 6-1, Omer Jawad beat Bilal Awais 6-0, 6-0, and M Junaid Khan beat M Huzaima 6-3, 6-4.

 In the boys U-14 first round, Ohad e Mustafa, Majid Ali Bachani, M Ayan, Aaliyan Ali, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill and M Ayaan Khan emerged as winners.

NA speaker calls govt-PTI meeting for talks on 16th

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025