Husnain stuns Asad as Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE - The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday. Imran Ayub, Senior Manager Admin Millat Tractors Limited, and Rashid Malik, SEVP of PLTA, graced the opening ceremony as chief guests and inaugurated the event in the presence of Waqar Nisar, Finance Secretary of PLTA, Asif Riaz, Faheem Siddiqui and players. In the boys U-18 1st round, Husnain Ali Rizwan made a tremendous comeback to stun top seed Asad Zaman 5-7, 6-4, 7-6. In other matches, M Yahya beat Anis Khan 6-4, 6-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat M Haider, Abdur Rehman beat Rehan Khan 6-0, 6-0, M Omer Ali beat Ahmad Hussain 7-5, 6-0, Abubakar Talha beat Abubakar Khalil 6-0, 6-1, Omer Jawad beat Bilal Awais 6-0, 6-0, and M Junaid Khan beat M Huzaima 6-3, 6-4.

In the boys U-14 first round, Ohad e Mustafa, Majid Ali Bachani, M Ayan, Aaliyan Ali, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill and M Ayaan Khan emerged as winners.