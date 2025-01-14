Installing mist sprinkler system at under construction sites ordered

KHANEWAL - In a bid to combat environmental pollution, the Punjab government has directed district administrations to enforce strict dust control measures at under construction sites. Under the new guidelines, the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on construction sites has been made mandatory. According to the directives, construction sites must install proper mist sprinkler system before commencing work to minimize dust emissions. Additionally, materials like sand, cement, and concrete must be fully covered to prevent the spread of dust. The decision was announced during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman.

Deputy Director Environmental Protection department Sarfraz Anjum, and representatives from the Buildings department, Public Health, and Local Government, participated in the session.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that the new directives would come into effect across Punjab from Monday, January 20. In the first phase, large construction units will be required to install mist sprinkler system. She instructed officials to conduct inspection of under-construction buildings and issue notices to ensure compliance.

The initiative was a significant step towards addressing environmental challenges caused by urban construction activities. By reducing dust emissions, the government aimed to improve air quality and safeguard the health of residents.

The district authorities have been tasked with closely monitoring the implementation of these measures.