Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Installing mist sprinkler system at under construction sites ordered

Our Staff Reporter
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  In a bid to combat environmental pollution, the Punjab government has directed district administrations to enforce strict dust control measures at under construction sites. Under the new guidelines, the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on construction sites has been made mandatory. According to the directives, construction sites must install proper mist sprinkler system before commencing work to minimize dust emissions. Additionally, materials like sand, cement, and concrete must be fully covered to prevent the spread of dust. The decision was announced during a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman.

Deputy Director Environmental Protection department Sarfraz Anjum, and representatives from the Buildings department, Public Health, and Local Government, participated in the session.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that the new directives would come into effect across Punjab from Monday, January 20. In the first phase, large construction units will be required to install mist sprinkler system. She instructed officials to conduct inspection of under-construction buildings and issue notices to ensure compliance.

NA speaker calls govt-PTI meeting for talks on 16th

The initiative was a significant step towards addressing environmental challenges caused by urban construction activities. By reducing dust emissions, the government aimed to improve air quality and safeguard the health of residents.

The district authorities have been tasked with closely monitoring the implementation of these measures.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025