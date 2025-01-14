Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Islamabad ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 PTI protest cases

Web Desk
1:40 PM | January 14, 2025
The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted interim bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi in 13 cases linked to the PTI protests, extending her bail until February 7.

Bushra Bibi appeared before ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, seeking bail related to the protests at D-Chowk. Her lawyer, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, faced criticism from the judge for being unprepared during the hearing. The court eventually granted bail on surety bonds of Rs. 5,000 for each case and directed police to present case records at the next hearing.

Bushra Bibi is facing 13 cases registered at various police stations across Islamabad, including Secretariat, Margalla, Karachi Company, Ramna, Tarnol, Kohsar, Abpara, and Khanna.

