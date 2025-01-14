Islamabad voices concern over xenophobic remarks against Pakistanis in UK

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday expressed its concerns over the recent spate of xenophobic remarks directed towards the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom. Responding to media queries regarding the recent spate of xenophobic remarks directed towards the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan-UK friendship is characterized by warmth, cordiality, robust cooperation and trust.

He said nurtured over decades; this relationship remains an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the deep and multifaceted relations cover important areas including trade and investment, education, security, counter-terrorism, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

The Spokesperson said the presence of 1.7 million strong British-Pakistani diaspora provides the strongest link between the two friendly countries. The Spokesperson said as such, we note with deep concern the increasingly racist and Islamophobic political and media commentary in the UK that is aimed at conflating the reprehensible actions of a few individuals with the entire 1.7 million British Pakistani diaspora.

He said British nationals of Pakistani origin have a rich history of contributing to the United Kingdom’s growth, development and, indeed, freedom.

An exceptionally large number of predominantly Muslim soldiers, from what is now Pakistan, served in the British Indian army and laid down their lives for the cause of democracy in both World Wars. He said British Pakistanis today form the backbone of the UK’s health, retail and services sectors.

Shafqat Ali Khan said many British Pakistanis hold high public office, and thousands serve their communities as Members of Parliament, mayors, councilors, and as members of local police and municipal services.

He said British Pakistanis have excelled in sports and arts. Their cuisine and music enrich British culture.

The Spokesperson said to demonize such a large and diverse community on the basis of the actions of a few individuals, needs to be condemned.