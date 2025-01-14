Tuesday, January 14, 2025
JUI-F will continue to play its parliament role: Fazl

January 14, 2025
MULTAN  -  Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that his party would continue to play its parliamentary role effectively.

Addressing at the Jamia Qasim ul Aloom here, he said that he kept raising voice of all school of thoughts in the parliament. Ulema should participate in the political affairs, he said and posed a question ‘why should they left politics for other people’. He said ulema played a vital role in politics during 19th and 20th century, due to which there were no problems and the Ulema kept people united.  He stated that liberals divide people through their prejudice thinking, adding that Islam gives the message of acceptance for all.  Fazlur Rehman wished peace and economy flourishing in the country.  

About the 26th amendment, he stated that JUI-F succeeded in removing some controversial clauses in the draft. Hundreds of students and teachers were also present.

