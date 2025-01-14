Keeping Promises

The plight of families displaced by the demolition of their homes near the Gujjar and Orangi drains in Karachi demands urgent and compassionate attention. While the government may have the right to develop these lands, it is bound by its own commitment, made under the orders of the Supreme Court, to provide alternative housing for those uprooted by these demolitions. The failure to fulfil this promise has left these families destitute—robbed of their livelihoods, deprived of education, and forced to endure the indignity of homelessness while contending with the harsh realities of life in Karachi.

As one of the most vulnerable segments of society, these displaced families deserve an enhanced level of care and support. The government owes it to them—not only as a moral obligation but also as a matter of maintaining its own credibility. The fact that this promise was made in the presence of the Supreme Court elevates the issue beyond a simple administrative failure; it is a question of trust and legitimacy. A government that reneges on commitments made before the highest court risks undermining its own authority and credibility. Future efforts to redevelop cities or resettle communities will undoubtedly face resistance if the public believes promises can be so easily broken. It is deeply troubling that these families have been pushed to the brink, forced to organize protests in front of the press club to demand what was rightfully promised to them. They should not have to bring their children, women, and men onto the streets to plead for basic justice. Yet, here they are, fighting for what is theirs, while the government continues to ignore their plight.

The government must act now to fulfil its commitments. It must listen to these families and provide them with the housing and support they were promised. Attempting to forcibly suppress their protests or further marginalize them not only erodes the government’s credibility but also highlights a disturbing lack of humanity.