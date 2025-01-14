Khawaja Asif doubts PTI’s sincerity in talks, calls dialogue a mockery

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has cast doubt on the seriousness of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the ongoing negotiations with the government, calling the talks a “mere mockery.” Speaking to Geo News, Asif expressed skepticism about PTI’s motives, stating that he is “100% suspicious” of their intentions and believes the former ruling party is simply trying to buy time.

The minister’s remarks came ahead of the third and “decisive” negotiation session between the government and PTI, scheduled for January 16 at Parliament House. During this in-camera meeting, PTI is expected to formally present its demands to the government team.

Asif alleged that PTI leaders were not genuinely interested in securing the release of their leader Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August last year following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. “The PTI leaders are not serious about bringing Imran Khan out of prison through negotiations,” he added.

Despite facing criticism from PTI, Asif said he still supports dialogue, even though he doubts PTI’s sincerity. He noted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, including Nawaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah, are in favor of the talks. However, he maintained that no substantial progress had been made so far.

PTI seeks judicial commission and political prisoner release

On the other hand, PTI has reiterated its demands ahead of the crucial meeting. PTI’s negotiation team spokesperson Sahibzada Hamid Raza called on the government to form an impartial judicial commission led by a senior Supreme Court judge to investigate key events, including the violence of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024.

Raza stressed that the formation of the judicial commission and the release of political prisoners are critical to PTI’s demands. He warned that the dialogue process would not continue if the government failed to meet their demands, setting a January 31 deadline.

“Show the CCTV footage if you [the government] believe PTI is responsible for the May 9 violence,” Raza demanded, urging transparency in the investigation.

The upcoming session is seen as a last-ditch effort to resolve political tensions, with both sides under pressure to make tangible progress.