Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP minister administers oath to KPC office-bearers

Ahmad Nabi
January 14, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Religious Affairs, Auqaf, and Hajj, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, on Monday administered the oath to the elected cabinet of the District Khyber Press Club (KPC) during a gathering held at the press club hall.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, President of the Khyber Bar Association Farhad Afridi Advocate, tribal elders Masel Khan, notables, political workers, lawyers, and local media personnel were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Among those who took the oath were District Press Club President Aman Ali Shinwari, General Secretary Hijrat Ali Afridi, Finance Secretary Mian Sajid, Vice-President Rahat Shinwari and Joint Secretary Jibran Shinwari.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that journalism is the profession of the Prophets and the fourth pillar of the state. He emphasized that it should play its role in the best interests of society.

Govt committed to provide world-class facilities to tourists: SACM KP

“It is the main duty and responsibility of journalists to convey the right information to the people,” he said, adding that the government would facilitate local journalists. The minister also remarked that the journalist community in Khyber had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He assured that efforts would be made to restore funds for the construction of the District Press Club.

Earlier, the newly-elected President of the Press Club apprised the chief guest of the issues faced by local media personnel.

Tags:

Ahmad Nabi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1736844160.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025