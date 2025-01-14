KP minister administers oath to KPC office-bearers

Khyber - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Religious Affairs, Auqaf, and Hajj, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, on Monday administered the oath to the elected cabinet of the District Khyber Press Club (KPC) during a gathering held at the press club hall.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, President of the Khyber Bar Association Farhad Afridi Advocate, tribal elders Masel Khan, notables, political workers, lawyers, and local media personnel were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Among those who took the oath were District Press Club President Aman Ali Shinwari, General Secretary Hijrat Ali Afridi, Finance Secretary Mian Sajid, Vice-President Rahat Shinwari and Joint Secretary Jibran Shinwari.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that journalism is the profession of the Prophets and the fourth pillar of the state. He emphasized that it should play its role in the best interests of society.

“It is the main duty and responsibility of journalists to convey the right information to the people,” he said, adding that the government would facilitate local journalists. The minister also remarked that the journalist community in Khyber had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He assured that efforts would be made to restore funds for the construction of the District Press Club.

Earlier, the newly-elected President of the Press Club apprised the chief guest of the issues faced by local media personnel.