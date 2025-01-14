Tuesday, January 14, 2025
KP minister for preparing public welfare projects

January 14, 2025
Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate, on Monday stressed the importance of preparing public-interest projects in the fields of education, health, drinking water, electricity, gas, communication, and works under the Production Bonus Fund (PBF).

The law minister directed the relevant authorities to prepare projects that would directly benefit the people. In a statement issued here, he further emphasized that coordination between all departments was crucial for the timely completion of the projects.

Referring to the PBF, he said that the transparent and fair use of the fund would be ensured at all costs, and every penny would be spent solely for the welfare of the people.

He added that a comprehensive development plan would be devised, taking into account the needs of each area under the PBF.

Govt committed to provide world-class facilities to tourists: SACM KP

