KU awards 64 PhD, 187 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI - The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi awarded 64 PhD, 187 MPhil, four M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.), and one LLM degree in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

A statement on Monday said that the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which awarded PhD degree to Kashif Riaz, and Syeda Kishwar Zehrah Naqvi (Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology), Qaisar Mansoor, Sheeza Sheikh, and Umaira (Biochemistry), Syeda Saima Razzaq (Biochemistry [NCP]), Maham Ghouri (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Sheikh Muhammad Fakhre Alam Siddiqui, Muhammad Furqan Saleem, Asim Mabashir, and Salman Hameed (Karachi University Business Administration [KUBS]), Abdul Rafiq Khan, and M. Zeeshan Ul Haq (Chemistry), Muhammad Ikram Nabeel, Rubina, Syed Muhammad Zaki Shah, Nurmeen Adil, Sajjad Haider, Naheed Akhtar, Urooj Qureshi, Muhammad Sajid, Azra Akbar, Muhammad Ali Minhas (Chemistry [HEJ]), Muhammad Ali, Saad Uddin Khan, Aysha Zamir, and Afshan Uroos (Economics), Karim Aman (Education), Syed Arsalan Ali (Food Science and Technology), Muhammad Asim, and Muhammad Ali Khan (Islamic Banking and Finance [SZIC]), Anwar ul Haq, Rabia, and Mumtaz Ali (Islamic Learning), Ambrin, Shabana Abdul Waheed, Faiza Shamim, and Shyam Lal (Law), Seharish, and Tayyaba Hamid (Marine Science), Saba Naz (Mass Communication), Shaista Urooj (Microbiology), Sarah Rizwan Qazi Molecular (Medicine) and others.

, Sidrah Shams, and Syeda Farah Shah (Molecular Medicine [PCMD]), Muhammad Ali (Pharmaceutics), Ghulam Mustafa, Junaid Kareem Khan, and Muhammad Ali Qureshi (Physics), Erum Afaq (Physiology), Syed Asim Ali (Political Science), Mahrukh Amjad (Psychology), Syeda Nabila Hasan Zaidi (Public Administration), Umahani Urf Sindhu (Sindhi), Nadil Shah, Safia Habib, Qurat-Ul-Ain Rana, and Farah Naseer (Sociology), Rabia Tabassum (Space and Planetary Astrophysics [ISPA]), Aamna Shaikh (Special Education), Arshad Mahmood, Rizwan Azam, and Zulfiqar Ali (Teacher Education), Tabinda Shameem Jafri (Women’s Studies).

Furthermore, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Ayesha Abdul Jabbar, and Waqas Shahab (Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology), Amana Maroof, Imrana Saif, Mudassir Abdul Wahid Moorad, Sardar Adil Iqbal, Muhammad Saad Khan, Fatima, and Sameetah Rafique (Applied Economics Research Centre), Farid Alvi (Applied Physics), Rabeet Laeeque, Farhat Deeba, Bisma Farooqi, and Syed Shabib Muhammad Zaidi (Biochemistry), Bushra Syed, Syeda Ailya Batool, Masood Ahmed, and Umme E Hani (Biotechnology), Waseem Ahmed, Arifa Latif, and Syed Meesam Raza Naqvi (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Urooj, Areeb Anjum, Rida (Botany), Javeeriya Khan, Abira, Zubia Mustafa, Qazi Ghulam Ahmed, Muhammad Ashraf, and Maryam Mehmood (Chemistry), Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Adnan Akram, Muhammad Talha Fareedi, Naved Iqbal, and Muhammad Asif (Chemistry [HEJ]), Rawan Saleh Abdul Rahman, Maliha Naz, and Yousaf Khan (Clinical Psychology), Sumaira Ahmed (Computer Science), Kanwal Rao, and Farha Zeba (Economics), Nazia Mazher (Education), Rabia Saadi (English [Literature]), Nageen Tayyab (Environmental Studies), Muhammad Junaid Anwar, Syeda Moahida Batool Sherazi, and Hifza Khan (Food Science and Technology), Shahab Uddin (Geography), Iqbal Ahmed Siddiqui, Urooj Ahmed Khan, Hira Aqueel, Sadaf Subhi, Mutraf Un Nisa (Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences), Mukhtiar Ahmed Burdi, and Maryum Urooj Khan (History), Aisha Kiyani (Institute of Clinical Psychology), Hina Bushra (Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics [ISPA]), Syed Nasim Hayder Naqvi, Zeeshan Hyder, and Muhammad Tabish Sarfaraz (International Relations), Mumtaz Fatima (Islamic History), Yasmeen Razzaque, Khalid Kamal, Asma Batool, Muhammad Saeed, Asadullah, Nida Umar, Ali Muhammad Rehmani, Najeeb Ullah, Asif Nawaz, Erum Bashir, and Shahzaib Khan (Islamic Learning), Salah Uddin, Abdullah Ibn e Masood, and Zainab Akmal (Islamic Studies with Computer Technology [SZIC]), Sadia Ishtiaq, Amna Shamim, and Furrukh Hussain Zai (Library and Information Sciences), Ramshah Abrar, and Azka Rafique Malik (Marine Biology), Hina Tariq Iqbal (Marine Science), Noman Ali, and Mehr Feeroze (Mass Communication), Muhammad Junaid, Ayesha Shaikh, Syeda Nameera Akhtar, Areeba Azam Bajwa, Faiza Mukhtar, and Mateen Ahmed Ghaznavi (Mathematics), Mehkar Hussain, Sumaira Bibi, Shazia Fatima, and Allah Rakhya (Microbiology), Dr Shabana, and Dr Sana Tazeen (Microbiology [BMSI]), Muhammad Jahanzaib, Laleen Hammal, Anum Fatima, Syeda Maria Jilani, and Naveera Zafar (Molecular Medicine), Mehka Ruba (Molecular Medicine [PCMD]), Zubair Shah, and Muhammad Shah Fahad (Pakistan Studies), Farah Siraj (Pathology [BMSI]), Iffat Sultana (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Imran Shakir, and Ghazala Rahim (Pharmaceutics), Samina Qadri, Rasikha Naseem, Nazish Mustafa, Wareesha Ateeq Ansari, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Nabeel Ahmed, and Muneeba Aijaz (Pharmacognosy), Maira Iqbal, Sumbul Ausaf, SadiaFeroze, and Syed Uzair Hasan (Pharmacology), Aqsa, and Ayesha (Pharmacy Practices), Bilawal Khan, Shoukat Hussain, Syed Qamar Shujat, Aafreena Nasim (Physics), Aneela Sarwer (Physiology), Muhammad Fareed Ud Din Qadri, Salman Ali, and Muhammad Arsalan Naeem (Political Science), Kiran Sardar Zaidi, Maham, Abdul Karim, Sumeayya Manzoor, Muhammad Sufyan Anis, and Marium Khan (Psychology), Muhammad Osamah Ahmed Makhdoomi, Syed Salman Hassan, Warda Hussaini, Mohsin Mehmood, Zain Aman, Fahad Hussain, and Nayab Noonari (Public Administration), Asma Tufail, Pir Muhammad, Ilays, Bushra, Sana, Hafiz Syed Jalal Uddin, Rashid Ali, Muhammad Tahir Shah, Syed Shahrukh Ali, Sidra Akhlaq, Noaman Imam, Abdul Hafeez, Sayed Riaz Hussain Shah, and Sheikh Muhammad Tanveer (Quran and Sunnah), Syeda Saba Hashmi, Maryam Jan, and Fenantha Sanam (Sociology), Muhammad Huzefa Khan (Space Science and Technology), Sabeen Dossal, Farheen Dossal, and Sharmeen (Special Education), Zobia Mushtaq (Statistics), Rashida, and Muhammad Ali Hasnain (Teachers Education), Syed Hussain Haider Zaidi, and Safdar Abbas (Urdu), Tehmina Mukhtar, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Imdad Ullah Alabashi, Afshan Rani, NidaSohail, and Muhammad Faraz (UsoolUd Din), Afna Mehtab, Muhammad Shahzaib Abbasi, Rimsha Naseem, Amina Jadoon, Sadia Mukhtiar, Yasir Khan, Asifa Ali Rehmani,, Sehrish Khan, Shaista Aslam, Mueid Ali Khan, Syed Wajahat Hussain, and Muzamil Ahmed (Zoology).

During the ASRB meeting, Safia Bibi received an LLM degree, and Rabiya Mateen (Chemistry), Sufiyan (Genetics), Muhammad Sami (Public Administration), and Muhammad Hashir Nadeem (Zoology) received M.S. Course Work (30 cr. Hr.) degrees.