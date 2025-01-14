Kundi suggests initiating global programmes if KP govt approves

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday offered to initiate international programs in collaboration with global organizations, should the provincial government agree.

He emphasized his willingness to engage international institutions to address the pressing issues in the province.

Governor Kundi also highlighted the disparity in healthcare benefits between provinces, particularly pointing out the significant difference in health card benefits.

He said, “If you visit Sindh with me, you will realize that while the health card in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provides benefits worth 1 million rupees, in Sindh, it exceeds 5 million rupees.”

The Governor made these remarks while speaking to the media persons at Peshawar Press Club, where he offered Fatiha with senior journalist Fida Adeel over the demise of his father.

Governor Kundi emphasized that negotiations are only possible with serious parties and stressed that dialogue is the only way to resolve ongoing problems.

He mentioned that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not receive any NRO and criticized the shift in political allegiances, saying that people who were once unwilling to engage with certain political parties are now willing to do so.

The Governor also pointed out the changing stance of political leaders, referring to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had once been criticized but is now being hailed as a savior.

“As a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, I believe in negotiations, which have always been our core principle,” Kundi said. On the issue of universities, he revealed that 26 universities in the province do not have vice chancellors, highlighting his role as Chancellor with the authority to nominate members for various university boards. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of security, saying that the provincial government, including the Chief Minister, has failed to maintain law and order.

The Governor also criticized the lack of progress on security and development projects in the province, particularly in Kurram, where he stated that the provincial government’s failure to ensure law and order is preventing peace.

He also expressed concerns about corruption in the province, pointing out that law enforcement and governance have been ineffective. Kundi expressed a lack of trust in provincial representatives on the Apex Committee, especially regarding the involvement of PTI, which he accused of facilitating terrorists.

He called for immediate attention to the deteriorating security situation, emphasizing that the situation in Kurram and across the province is worsening while the provincial government fails to take action. Kundi also revealed that he had raised concerns with the federal government regarding the situation in Kurram.

He pointed out the misallocation of funds received from the federal government, particularly in relation to the police force, and expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of accountability from the provincial authorities.

The Governor indicated that he would soon meet with President Zardari to discuss the Chief Minister’s involvement in terrorist activities and the growing concerns over the governance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.