Kyrgyz delegation visits PM&DC to expand cooperation

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Kyrgyzstan on Monday visited the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to explore opportunities for collaboration in medical education between the two countries.

The delegation led by Kyrgyzstan Minister for Science and Education Kendirbaeva D.Sh, discussed promoting medical education in two countries.

The ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, rectors, heads of Kyrgyz universities and representatives from HEC were also part of the delegation. The discussion revolved around the registration criteria for foreign medical graduates, admission standards for Pakistani students in foreign institutions and accreditation protocols for foreign medical colleges.

President PM&DC Prof Dr Rizwan Taj informed the delegation that Pakistan has made significant progress in the medical field. He said that the country has 186 medical and dental colleges, producing highly skilled healthcare professionals.

He said that over 365,000 doctors are registered with PMDC, playing a crucial role in meeting the healthcare needs of the nation. Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj explained that only graduates from PM&DC-recognized foreign institutions are eligible for provisional registration and can appear for the National Registration Examination (NRE).

He said that graduates who successfully passed their NRE Steps-I and II are eligible for a full license to practice medicine or dentistry in Pakistan.

Talking about the admission criteria for Pakistani students seeking enrollment in foreign medical institutions, he advised that students should get admission to only PM&DC-recognized foreign institutions. He added candidates must check the list and fulfil the criteria available on the website before proceeding abroad for their studies.

Regarding the accreditation of foreign medical institutions, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj explained that the PM&DC maintained a list of recognized foreign institutions on its official website which is provisional and subject to periodic review.

He said that PM&DC has developed a new accreditation proforma, requiring foreign institutions to meet the standards set by the National Regulator, the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) and the PM&DC criteria.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj said that Pakistan’s medical education system has earned global recognition for its high standards.

He said that collaborating with Kyrgyzstan provides an excellent opportunity for mutual growth and the advancement of medical education.

“There will be no compromise on the quality of medical education within the country or outside for Pakistani students”, he added.

The Kyrgyz Minister for Science and Education appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to the global medical fraternity and expressed keen interest in strengthening ties between the two countries in the field of medical education.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to explore avenues for joint capacity-building measures to further enhance the quality of medical education.