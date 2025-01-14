Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Labourer killed, two injured

January 14, 2025
FAISALABAD  -  A labourer was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries during a wall collapse incident in People’s Colony police limits. Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid Latif said on Monday that the laborers were busy in demolishing an old building at Ehsan Yousuf Road when its wall collapsed. As a result, three laborers were trapped beneath the debris. On information, Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and dragged out the victims but Nawaz Sarwar, 45, died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Bashir Ahmad to Allied Hospital-II due to critical condition besides providing first aid to third victim Liaqat as he sustained minor injuries.

