LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum launches initiative for online case updates

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has approved a groundbreaking plan to provide citizens with real-time access to case updates through a dedicated website and mobile application. This initiative, aimed at reducing public hardships, will allow litigants to track court proceedings from the comfort of their homes.

The project, set to launch this month, is part of Justice Aalia Neelum’s efforts to modernize the judicial system by introducing technology-driven solutions to save time and reduce costs for litigants. Additional Registrar IT, Jamal Ahmad, has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the project.

This initiative marks the LHC as the first high court in Pakistan to offer such a facility.

Senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon lauded the effort, noting its potential to minimize unnecessary court visits and improve efficiency in the judicial process. Supreme Court Advocate Chaudhry Naseer Kamboh also praised Justice Aalia Neelum’s proactive steps in facilitating litigants and enhancing lawyers’ welfare, calling it a historic move by Punjab’s first female Chief Justice.