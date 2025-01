FAISALABAD - Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat has donated life saving medicines/injections to Emergency Ward of Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad. Anjuman’s President Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal flanked by renowned physiologist Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar handed over the medicines/injections to Medical Superintendent (MS) of Allied Hospital-II Dr Zafar Iqbal while Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Imran, General Secretary Anjuman Aamina Akram and others were also present on the occasion.