M Shoaib reflects on a stellar year as Pakistan’s top-ranked tennis star

LAHORE - At just 22 years old, Muhammad Shoaib has already carved his name in Pakistan’s tennis history. The Peshawar-born talent has risen rapidly through the ranks, dethroning Aqeel Khan, the legendary stalwart who dominated the national tennis scene for over two decades. Shoaib clinched the coveted No. 1 spot in the men’s national rankings in 2024, marking a transformative year in his career. His journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable. In the past year, he claimed several prestigious singles titles, including the Shehryar Malik Memorial, the Khawar Hayat Memorial, and the Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship. Notably, he defeated Aqeel Khan in the finals of the latter two tournaments, cementing his place at the pinnacle of Pakistan’s tennis. Additionally, Shoaib overcame his rival Muzammil Murtaza in other key matchups, further solidifying his dominance. Reflecting on his success, Shoaib expressed gratitude to the mentors who have shaped his game. Among them is Asim Shafik, who played a pivotal role in developing his foundational skills. Shoaib also credited Syed Fazal of Level7Academy in Pennsylvania, where he trained during a brief visit in August 2024. He further acknowledged the support of Pakistan’s tennis icons, Jalil and Yasir Khan, who have established themselves as renowned coaches in the United States. Shoaib particularly highlighted Yasir Khan’s influence. “Yasir was one of the best players on the national circuit when I was starting out. His technical and tactical skills have been instrumental in my growth. During my time in Pennsylvania, I was fortunate to continue training with him, which greatly enhanced my game.”

Yasir Khan, currently the Head Coach at Kennett Square Golf and Country Club in Pennsylvania, shared his thoughts on Shoaib’s rise. “Shoaib is incredibly talented with a playing style that adapts seamlessly to all surfaces. It’s been a pleasure to guide him, both in Pakistan and the US, and I’m confident he has the potential to achieve even greater success.”