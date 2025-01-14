Malala calls for focusing on education

ISLAMABAD - Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate, met with girls from Pakistan Sweet Home at the National Assembly on Monday. The meeting was organized by Zamurd Khan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Chairman of Pakistan Sweet Home. Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was also present at the occasion.

Expressing her joy, Malala said, “It is a matter of immense happiness for me to be here with all of you today. I am proud of you girls. Stay dedicated to your education, study with passion, and make your families and Pakistan proud in the future.”

Malala commended the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home in supporting orphaned girls, providing them with shelter, hope, and opportunities to build a brighter future. Reflecting on the challenging times in Swat, she recalled, “There was a time when terrorists snatched our peace and banned children’s education. But the resilience and bravery of the people helped them overcome those dark days.”

She also expressed gratitude to former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for standing with the people of Swat during those turbulent times. “Those days were so difficult that we often try to forget them as part of the past. But it is important to pause and remember the sacrifices made by our youth and children for peace,” Malala added.

Highlighting her admiration for the girls’ determination, Malala said, “I feel inspired by your courage. You are not giving up; you are creating a bright future for Pakistan. Focus on your education and continue your hard work with the same enthusiasm and dedication.”

Concluding her remarks, Malala termed her meeting with the girls as the highlight of her visit to Pakistan. “I hope you will not only excel in education but also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s progress and development,” she said.

Pakistan Sweet Home, under the leadership of Zamurd Khan, has been instrumental in providing education, support, and shelter to orphaned children across the country.